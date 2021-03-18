 Liam and Noel Gallagher Start A Film Company - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam and Noel Gallagher Start A Film Company

by Music-News.com on March 18, 2021

in News

Liam and Noel Gallagher have secretly registered a new joint company called Kosmic Kyte on Companies House, which is for “motion picture production activities’, The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column reports.

It’s now rumoured that the rival brothers, who have been at loggerheads ever since Oasis split following a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009, could be eyeing up a biopic following the success of Sir Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ and the Freddie Mercury film, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

No further information is known as this time, however, the Britpop group’s former frontman, Liam, has taken to Twitter to address the news, teasing: “There gonna put in the movies there gonna make a big star out of me c’mon you know LG x (sic)”

The 48-year-old rocker – who often uses Twitter to insult Noel – previously joked that Rowan Atkinson’s alter ego Mr Bean would be a good choice to play his brother in a film about the ‘Stand By Me’ band, while he’d love to see ‘Notting Hill’ star Rhys Ifans portray himself.

He said: “Mr Bean for Noel, because he’s annoying, isn’t he?

“You just want to punch his fucking head in. Rhys Ifans for me.”

Liam took to the micro-blogging this week to declare himself the only frontman of Oasis in a dig at his 53-year-old sibling.

He wrote: “Only time there was ever 2 front men in oasis was when my shadow was lit up by the lights THE END (sic)”

Fans are hopeful that an Oasis reunion will happen one day, though Noel has been adamant that no amount of money would persuade him to get back on stage with his arch-nemesis brother.

In the meantime, Oasis fans have an upcoming biopic about Creation Records boss Alan McGee – who signed the ‘Supersonic’ hitmakers – to look forward to.

‘Trainspotting’ star Ewen Bremner plays the music mogul in ‘Creation Stories’, which “tells the unforgettable tale of infamous Creation Records label head Alan McGee; and of how one written-off young Glaswegian upstart rose to irrevocably change the face of British culture.”

The film is released on March 20.

