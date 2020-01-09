 Liam Gallagher Actually Likes Someone And Its Richard Ashcroft - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher Actually Likes Someone And Its Richard Ashcroft

by Music-News.com on January 10, 2020

Liam Gallagher has vowed to pay tribute to “living legend” Richard Ashcroft at his upcoming Heaton Park show by performing ‘C’mon People (We’re Making It Now)’.

Gallagher will take to the stage at the iconic park in his hometown of Manchester on June 12, and has said he plans to play a rendition of Richard Ashcroft’s 2000 single ‘C’mon People (We’re Making It Now)’.

Liam told fans his plan on Twitter on Wednesday (08.01.20) in a series of tweets praising the Verve rocker, whom he dubbed his “hero”.

He wrote: “Richard Ashcroft c’mon people c’mon listen up you fuckers tune of the decade
“I’m doing that tune live Heaton Park no fucker in the universe will stop me c’mon you know
“I’m gonna fucking own it
“I’m gonna respect a living legend he’s my hero

“He’s as important as Sam Cooke John Lennon Marvin Gaye aretha Stevie and Bob monkhiuse (sic)”

Gallagher also teased fans about his plans to “retire as a solo artist” after he releases his third solo album, and joked he’d had a phone call from his brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher “begging” him to reform Oasis.

He tweeted: “After album no3 I’m gonna split up with myself I just don’t think I’ll be able to work with myself any longer I can write what I like and so can he but I think it’s for the best

“I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x (sic)”

Oasis split in 2009 after the brothers had an argument backstage at Rock En Seine festival in France.

