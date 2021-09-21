 Liam Gallagher Falls Out Of A Helicopter. Lucky It Was On The Ground - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher Falls Out Of A Helicopter. Lucky It Was On The Ground

by Paul Cashmere on September 22, 2021

in News

Liam Gallagher has cancelled his Belfast gig after he split his nose open falling out of a helicopter.

Gallagher was left battered and bruised after he accidentally took a tumble out of the rotorcraft and plunged to the ground following his headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival, held at Seaclose Park, in Newport on Friday (17.09.21).

Taking to his Twitter account, Gallagher uploaded a photograph of his bandaged hooter and wrote: “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x (sic)”

Unfortunately, the former Oasis frontman has now been told to “rest up” by doctors and won’t be able to make his planned performance at Belsonic festival in Ormeau Park, Northern Ireland, on Friday (24.09.21).

But Gallagher has vowed to make it up to his Irish fans and reschedule the concert to a later date.

He tweeted: “Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend. I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so cant sing. The Doctors have told me to rest up. Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled…i’ll make it up to ya. LG x (sic)”

Gallagher had even quipped that his bloody snout will feature on the cover of his next album.

He wrote after the fall :”Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x (sic)”

Just before, he shared the state of his face with his fans, and Liam was clearly thinking about how lucky he was to escape relatively unscathed.

He wrote: “Life is precious let’s make it happen I’m not messing about we only get to do it once I’m coming in a mess I’m going out in style c’mon you know I have no time for balloon Balloon knots (sic)”

He also thanked his fans who watched him perform on the main stage at the Isle of Wight Festival, branding the crowd “bonkers.”

He penned: “Isle of white you were bonkers I love you stay safe and remember it’s not where your from it’s how many coronas you can have while eating mushy peas LG x (sic)”

