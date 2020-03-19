 Liam Gallagher Goes Into Lockdown - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher Goes Into Lockdown

by Music-News.com on March 20, 2020

in News

Liam Gallagher is self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic as he suffers from Hashimoto’s disease.

The former Oasis star suffers from the autoimmune disorder, which can cause an underactive thyroid, and took to Twitter to explain to fans he’d made the decision to stay indoors and protect his health.

“I am got hashimotis so not good for me to be out n about (sic),’ he explained, in response to a fan who asked about how he was handling the situation.

However, Gallagher proved he was still in good humour, as he joked: “Me n Rkid (brother Noel Gallagher) have been self isolating for 10 years c’mon a couple of months ain’t fucking hurt LG x.”

And Liam previously insisted that the pandemic won’t be affecting his wedding to fiancee Debbie Gwyther, despite the big day taking place in Italy.

When a fan asked whether the coronavirus had affected their big day, he quipped: “She ain’t getting of that lightly ha ha.”

World Health Organisation (WHO) officials are urging people to stay home and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus, which has the most devastating consequences for over-70s and people with pre-existing health conditions. More than 230,000 cases of Covid-19 have been registered and more than 9,300 people have died since the outbreak began in December.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adam Thompson Postpones Bohemian Rhapsody Regional Tour

Adam Thompson has announced the postponement of the regional run of his acclaimed Bohemian Rhapsody tour throughout Australia due to the developing situation with COVID-19. The show, which is an ode to his hero Freddie Mercury and Queen, kicked off in February and was slated to run through until June.

1 hour ago
Endless Boogie
Endless Boogie and Howlin’ Rain Postponed Until October

Endless Boogie and Howlin' Rain has been postponed until October. New dates have been announced.

4 hours ago
Adam Lambert fronting Queen in Melbourne 19 Feb 20 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Brian May Plays You Some Lounge Room Rock While He Self Isolates

Like all of us, Brian May of Queen can't go out, so he is streaming in something new for you.

1 day ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ellie Goulding To Release ‘Inspiring Female’ Covers Album

Ellie Goulding would like to honour the female singers who have inspired her with an album of cover songs.

2 days ago
The-Rolling-Stones-Ros-OGorman-photographer-Rod-Laver-Arena, Noise11,com, music news
Mick Jagger Will Have The Stones Back On The Road “When It Is Safe To Do So”

Mick Jagger will wait for a safe all-clear before The Rolling Stones return to active duty.

2 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Wins Dark Horse Appeal

Katy Perry has scored a major win in her long-running copyright battle over the song Dark Horse.

2 days ago
Cedric Burnside
Cedric Burnside Cancels Remainder of Australian Tour

Cedric Burnside is another touring casualty in Australia. The rest of his Aussie tour has been cancelled.

2 days ago