Liam Gallagher Goes Into Lockdown

Liam Gallagher is self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic as he suffers from Hashimoto’s disease.

The former Oasis star suffers from the autoimmune disorder, which can cause an underactive thyroid, and took to Twitter to explain to fans he’d made the decision to stay indoors and protect his health.

“I am got hashimotis so not good for me to be out n about (sic),’ he explained, in response to a fan who asked about how he was handling the situation.

However, Gallagher proved he was still in good humour, as he joked: “Me n Rkid (brother Noel Gallagher) have been self isolating for 10 years c’mon a couple of months ain’t fucking hurt LG x.”

And Liam previously insisted that the pandemic won’t be affecting his wedding to fiancee Debbie Gwyther, despite the big day taking place in Italy.

When a fan asked whether the coronavirus had affected their big day, he quipped: “She ain’t getting of that lightly ha ha.”

World Health Organisation (WHO) officials are urging people to stay home and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus, which has the most devastating consequences for over-70s and people with pre-existing health conditions. More than 230,000 cases of Covid-19 have been registered and more than 9,300 people have died since the outbreak began in December.

