 Liam Gallagher Is Selling MTV Award for Charity - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher Is Selling MTV Award for Charity

by Music-News.com on June 6, 2020

in News

Liam Gallagher is auctioning off an old MTV Europe Music Award from his Oasis heyday to raise money for hunger relief efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gallagher claimed the prize back in 1996, when Wonderwall was named Best Song at the annual ceremony.

However, Liam is now parting ways with the gong for a good cause.

Sharing a snap of the trophy on his Instagram Stories timeline on Thursday, he wrote, “Oasis MTV award for Wonderwall award up for auction in support of @eatwellmcr (sic).”

Eat Well MCR is a Manchester, England-based non-profit founded earlier this year to help feed city residents in need during the global health crisis, and Liam’s donation looks set to bring in thousands for organisation officials.

Within hours of the auction beginning, it had attracted bids of more than $16,400 (£13,000).

The description for the sale reads: “Win this incredible piece of pop culture donated to the Eat Well MCR fundraiser by Manchester rock ‘n’ roll icon Liam Gallagher. Liam has kindly donated his MTV best song 1996 award for Wonderwall to help raise money for Eat Well MCR. This is the chance of a lifetime to own a piece of musical history!

“We can’t thank you enough for this incredible donation, Liam!”

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey is also lending his support by offering fans the chance to win “a pint or two” with him, while fellow rockers Doves have donated special memorabilia, including an acoustic guitar and signed concert posters.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

