Liam Gallagher Sees An Oasis Reunion Happening Soon

Liam Gallagher is eager to see Oasis reunite. Liam has suggested Noel won’t be able to keep rejecting lucrative offers to get the group back together.

Liam said: “The geezer’s ego’s out of control.”

Noel recently rubbished rumours he turned down £100 million to reunite with the band.

But Liam has now insisted that the money was offered to them.

He told NME: “Let me tell you this: it has been offered and he knows about it.

“He’s obviously gonna say no, because he’d like to be the person to break the news to people because he’s the fucking oracle. And obviously I’m his little brother, who’s doing well and I’m here to spoil the fucking party.”

Liam subsequently suggested that ultimately, his brother won’t be able to reject an eye-watering sum of money forever.

The outspoken rock star claimed his brother is “greedy”.

He said: “It’s not been put on the table; it’s just been booted around.

“It is gonna happen, believe you me – it’s gonna happen very fucking soon because he’s greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen.”

Liam explained that the offer was for a tour, although he’s also open to recording new music with Oasis.

He said: “I’d do a record, but listen, it depends on what kind of record it is.

“If it’s anything like that shit he’s putting out at the moment, I don’t think anyone wants that.

“I think people would give you £100 million not to fucking make that record, you know what I mean? They’d just go ‘yeah, look, here’s £100 million quid for the tour and here’s another £100 million quid to not make a record like that.'”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments