 Liam Gallagher Sees An Oasis Reunion Happening Soon - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Oasis, Noise11, Photo

Liam Gallagher of Oasis and Beady Eye photo by Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher Sees An Oasis Reunion Happening Soon

by Music-News.com on March 2, 2020

in News

Liam Gallagher is eager to see Oasis reunite. Liam has suggested Noel won’t be able to keep rejecting lucrative offers to get the group back together.

Liam said: “The geezer’s ego’s out of control.”

Noel recently rubbished rumours he turned down £100 million to reunite with the band.

But Liam has now insisted that the money was offered to them.

He told NME: “Let me tell you this: it has been offered and he knows about it.

“He’s obviously gonna say no, because he’d like to be the person to break the news to people because he’s the fucking oracle. And obviously I’m his little brother, who’s doing well and I’m here to spoil the fucking party.”

Liam subsequently suggested that ultimately, his brother won’t be able to reject an eye-watering sum of money forever.

The outspoken rock star claimed his brother is “greedy”.

He said: “It’s not been put on the table; it’s just been booted around.

“It is gonna happen, believe you me – it’s gonna happen very fucking soon because he’s greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen.”

Liam explained that the offer was for a tour, although he’s also open to recording new music with Oasis.

He said: “I’d do a record, but listen, it depends on what kind of record it is.

“If it’s anything like that shit he’s putting out at the moment, I don’t think anyone wants that.

“I think people would give you £100 million not to fucking make that record, you know what I mean? They’d just go ‘yeah, look, here’s £100 million quid for the tour and here’s another £100 million quid to not make a record like that.'”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eskimo Joe A Song Is A City
Eskimo Joe Prep ‘A Song Is A City’ Reissue

Eskimo Joe’s second album ‘A Song Is A City’ is their next release to be given a make-over.

22 mins ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
New Lady Gaga ‘Stupid Love’ On Track For UK No 1

The new Official Chart: First Look, on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

11 hours ago
Pet Shop Boys, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys Contemplate Almost 40 Years Together

Pet Shop Boys, comprised of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, have never lost the "fun" aspect of making music and consider themselves "quite lucky" that they haven't had to endure a "more difficult" relationship like other artists have.

12 hours ago
Ric Ocasek
Paulina Porizkova Left Out Of Ric Ocasek Will

Former supermodel Paulina Porizkova has branded her omission from her late husband Ric Ocasek's will an act of "betrayal".

13 hours ago
Flavor Flav: Photo Damien Loverso
Flavor Flav Distances Himself From Bernie Sanders Public Enemy Campaign

Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

14 hours ago
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso
Jon Bon Jovi and that Prince Harry Collaboration

Jon Bon Jovi thought his Prince Harry concept was going to collapse when Harry left the Royal Family.

15 hours ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Cancels Vegas Show

Christina Aguilera was forced to cancel her Las Vegas show on Friday night due to "severe technical difficulties".

16 hours ago