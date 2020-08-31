 Liam Gallagher, Stormzy To Play Reading and Leeds Festival - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Oasis, Noise11, Photo

Liam Gallagher of Oasis and Beady Eye photo by Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher, Stormzy To Play Reading and Leeds Festival

by Music-News.com on September 1, 2020

in News

The annual Reading and Leeds music festival was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has now been confirmed the event – which takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend in both Reading and Leeds simultaneously – will be going ahead next year, with a host of big names already on the bill.

Liam Gallagher will be taking on headline slots alongside the likes of Stormzy, Post Malone, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure and Queens of the Stone Age.

Of his upcoming performance, Liam said: “Yes Brothers and Sisters, I come bearing good news…Yours Truly is headlining Reading & Leeds 2021. C’MON YOU KNOW. LG (sic)”

Whilst Disclosure added: “We last headlined Reading & Leeds in 2016 with our friends Foals, it was amazing fun and we can’t wait to return next year when it’ll be even more special.”

Also announced for the festival are AJ Tracey, Ashnikko, Beabadoobee, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Fever 333, Lewis Capaldi, LYRA, Mabel, Madison Beer, MK, Sofi Tukker, Two Door Cinema Club, and 100 Gecs.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said in a statement: “After an absence of a year we are delighted to announce the 2021 return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2021 with our most epic plan yet. Two main stages, six headliners, the best line up of acts 2021 will see and 200,000 fans are going to celebrate the best music in the best music festivals in Britain.”

Further line-up announcements are set to be made in the coming weeks and months.

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

