 Liam Gallagher Teases 'Something New' - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher Teases ‘Something New’

by Music-News.com on November 6, 2020

in News

Liam Gallagher took to Twitter to tell his 3.4 million followers that they can expect some exciting news, seemingly about new solo material, next week.

He wrote: “Brothers n sisters keep your eyes pealed and your ears open.

“I have a celestial announcement to make on Monday c’mon you know LG x. (sic)”

Earlier this week, the ‘Once’ singer told fans they won’t have much longer to wait for new music.

When pressed for a date for his next release, he replied: “Very soon be patient your not going anywhere are ya (sic).”

Liam is known to be working on his third studio album, the follow-up to his 2017 debut ‘As You Were’ and 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’

And Gallagher insisted there is “no rush” after a fan quizzed him on whether the UK’s lockdown will have any impact on him making the record.

He said: “All good no rush.”

And asked if he has a title for his next single, he replied: “Yeah man.”

Meanwhile, Liam also took to the micro-blogging site to mock his estranged sibling Noel Gallagher’s CamelPhat collaboration ‘Not Over Yet’ as “horseshit”.

Gallagher responded to his followers asking him what he thinks of his ex-Oasis bandmate’s tech-house track with the dance music duo, and quipped that it made him come out in a rash two seconds in.

After describing the song as “HORSESHIT”, a user asked: “How many times have you listened to Not Over Yet?”, to which Liam replied: “2 secs come out in a rash.”

Another follower then told Liam that him tweeting about ‘Not Over Yet’ was giving his 53-year-old brother free publicity, to which he responded: “Well it needs all the publicity it can get zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz (sic)”

The pair have been trading insults ever since Oasis split at their final concert in Paris in 2009 after a backstage bust-up.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

