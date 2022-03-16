 Liam Gallagher To Release Live Album - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher To Release Live Album

by Music-News.com on March 17, 2022

in News

Liam Gallagher is to release a new live album. Gallagher will release ‘Down By The River Thames’, a live recording of his show which was originally streamed live during lockdown.

He said: “So here it is, the gig they said we could never pull off! As we were in lockdown, bored and depressed, rock ‘n’ roll came to save the day once again. It was a top night and a top gig and it’s captured here on record for you to all enjoy.”

Originally streamed on December 5th 2020, the show featured Oasis classics such as ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Cigarettes Alcohol’ as well as performances from his chart-topping solo albums including ‘Wall of Glass’, ‘Greedy Soul’ and ‘Once’.

The show also featured the debut solo performances of the Oasis songs ‘Hello’, ‘Fade Away’ and ‘Headshrinker’, and the first live version of ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’.

The live album will be released on May 27th on an orange double-vinyl, CD and digital formats, with the CD and download formats will be retailing at a special price of £5.

What’s more, the release of ‘Down by the River Thames’ will coincide with the release of Liam’s highly-anticipated third studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which has already given him the biggest solo hit of his career so far with lead single ‘Everything’s Electric’ with Dave Grohl reached #18. in the charts.

CD
Hello
Wall of Glass
Halo
Shockwave
Columbia
Fade Away
Why Me? Why Not.
Greedy Soul
The River
Once
Morning Glory
Cigarettes & Alcohol
Headshrinker

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Gavin Rossdale of Bush photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Bush Are Playing The Old And The New On Australian Tour

Gavin Rossdale is taking the opportunity to remind Australian fans that Bush are still making new music. Half of the set for the current Under The Southern Stars Australian tour is showcasing the most recent Bush album ‘The Kingdom’.

15 hours ago
Stone Temple Pilots
Cheap Trick’s Daxx Nielsen Joins Stone Temple Pilots At Melbourne Show

Stone Temple Pilots are touring Australia for only the second time. The band is playing on a bill with Cheap Trick and Cheap Trick’s drummer, Daxx Nielsen gave STP drummer Eric Kretz a break and filled in for ‘Crackerman’.

15 hours ago
Sheryl Crow Sheryl soundtrack
Sheryl Crow To Release A Soundtrack From Her Documentary

Sheryl Crow will release an extensive soundtrack highlighting the songs featured in her upcoming documentary ‘Sheryl’.

2 days ago
Bryan Adams at AFL Grand Final media call on Thursday 1 October 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriting Hall of Fame

Bryan Adams is set to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

5 days ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
Keith Richards Reunites His Xpensive Winos For Performance At New York’s Beacon Theatre

Keith Richards was live again this week, not with the Rolling Stones but plus his solo band The X-Pensive Winos.

5 days ago
Stereophonics, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
UK Charts: Stereophonics ‘Oochya’ Is The Number One Album

Stereophonics have secured their eighth UK Number 1 album with Oochya! after outselling their closest competition by 2:1, according to Official Charts Company data.

5 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Cover Bob Dylan ‘Obviously 5 Believers’ But It Will Become A Rarity Fast

Hoodoo Gurus have covered the lesser-known Bob Dylan song ‘Obviously 5 Believers’ for their new album ‘Chariot of the Gods’ but if you want to own it, you better be fast.

6 days ago