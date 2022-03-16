Liam Gallagher To Release Live Album - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher is to release a new live album. Gallagher will release ‘Down By The River Thames’, a live recording of his show which was originally streamed live during lockdown.

He said: “So here it is, the gig they said we could never pull off! As we were in lockdown, bored and depressed, rock ‘n’ roll came to save the day once again. It was a top night and a top gig and it’s captured here on record for you to all enjoy.”

Originally streamed on December 5th 2020, the show featured Oasis classics such as ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Cigarettes Alcohol’ as well as performances from his chart-topping solo albums including ‘Wall of Glass’, ‘Greedy Soul’ and ‘Once’.

The show also featured the debut solo performances of the Oasis songs ‘Hello’, ‘Fade Away’ and ‘Headshrinker’, and the first live version of ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’.

The live album will be released on May 27th on an orange double-vinyl, CD and digital formats, with the CD and download formats will be retailing at a special price of £5.

What’s more, the release of ‘Down by the River Thames’ will coincide with the release of Liam’s highly-anticipated third studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which has already given him the biggest solo hit of his career so far with lead single ‘Everything’s Electric’ with Dave Grohl reached #18. in the charts.

CD

Hello

Wall of Glass

Halo

Shockwave

Columbia

Fade Away

Why Me? Why Not.

Greedy Soul

The River

Once

Morning Glory

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Headshrinker

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

