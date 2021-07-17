 Liam Gallagher's Son and Ringo Starr's Grandson To Face Trial For Assault - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher’s Son and Ringo Starr’s Grandson To Face Trial For Assault

by Music-News.com on July 17, 2021

in News

Liam Gallagher’s son and the grandchild of Ringo Starr are set to stand trial next spring on charges of assault.

Gene Gallagher and Sonny Starkey, along with model Noah Ponte, are all accused of attacking shop staff at a Tesco Express store in north London in May, 2019.

During the incident, Ponte allegedly stole a can of beer and spewed racial abuse at South Asian staffmember Shvium Patel.

The three youths then reportedly attacked Patel and fellow co-worker Hiran Rajput, and they have each since been charged with affray.

In addition, Ponte is facing counts of theft and assault by beating, as well as racially aggravated assault – a charge also shared by Gallagher, whose mother is All Saints singer Nicole Appleton.

Meanwhile, Starkey has been slapped with two charges of assault.

The defendants each pleaded not guilty in November, and on Friday, they learned their trial will begin at Wood Green Crown Court on 28 March. It is expected to last up to eight days.

The trio will remain free on bail until the trial.

