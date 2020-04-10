 Liam Payne Separated From Son During COVID-19 Lockdown - Noise11.com
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Payne Separated From Son During COVID-19 Lockdown

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2020

in News

Liam Payne cannot visit his son Bear because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Bear, three, lives with Liam’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy, 36, and Liam admitted that trying to see Bear since restrictions were imposed on the UK, in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, has been “difficult”.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, Liam, 26, said: “Me and Cheryl had a very open conversation about visiting, but it’s difficult.

“So it’s just been difficult having to put up with a lot of FaceTime, and sometimes he wants to talk on FaceTime, sometimes he doesn’t.

“I have a new-found respect for people who have these jobs that mean they have to miss their kids a lot.”

Liam – who is currently dating US model Maya Henry, 19 – also revealed he recently missed Bear’s third birthday due to the lockdown.

He said: “It was right around his birthday that it (lockdown) happened. It was one of the first times I was in the country for his birthday and I was ready to go over and I just thought, ‘I don’t know how I feel about it’.”

Meanwhile, Cheryl recently took to her Instagram Stories to reveal Bear hadn’t had a birthday party because of coronavirus but she is hoping to put on a belated bash for her and Liam’s little one later in the year.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who’s sending birthday wishes. He’s three today.

“Obviously no party, but it doesn’t matter, he’s still having lots of fun, lots of cake, lots of toys.

“Hopefully in the summer, if we all stay home, we can have a celebration of both … rid of this horrific, horrible virus and a late birthday party.”

Liam and Cheryl dated between February 2016 and July 2018 and welcomed Bear in March 2017.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rihanna, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Rihanna and Jack Dorsey Donate To Domestic Violence Victims In COVID-19 Pandemic

Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation have joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack, 43, to send the huge sum to the Mayor's Fund to "address a surge in domestic violence" in LA during the coronavirus lockdown.

10 hours ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
National Indigenous Music Awards To Be Online Only During COVID-19 Crisis

The National Indigenous Music Awards are pleased to announce in the face of the COVID19 pandemic, that they will continue in 2020, reacting to a climate where celebrating and shining a light on First Nations artists is even more important than ever. Opening their nominations today, the NIMAs are ready to face the challenge of building and supporting community in a changed world.

3 days ago
R.Kelly, music news, noise11.com
R. Kelly Denied Early Release

A New York judge has shot down R. Kelly's bid for an early prison release amid coronavirus concerns.

3 days ago
Bob Geldof SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Bob Geldof To Band-Aid Critic “Go Fuck Yourself”

Bob Geldof has blasted the snowflakes who moan about his Band Aid hit 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' making celebrities out to be "white saviours".

3 days ago
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Has Written Six Songs In Isolation

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is using his time at home during the coronavirus pandemic to get ahead with the band's next project.

3 days ago
Flume by Cybele Malinowski
Flume Nearly Quit Music After Success

The 28-year-old Australian record producer-and-DJ has admitted he noticed similarities in the way he was dealing with his mental health to those of the late Avicii - whose family said he "could not go on any longer" after years of health worries caused by stress and alcohol abuse.

3 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga ‘One World: Together At Home’ Concert Is Motivational Not A Fundraiser

Lady Gaga's upcoming One World: Together at Home concert will not be a fundraising event as she feels it is inappropriate to ask fans for donations amid the coronavirus crisis.

3 days ago