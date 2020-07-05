Liam Payne Teases One Direction Reunion

One Direction fans are convinced Liam Payne’s latest TikTok post is a teaser for a forthcoming reunion after the singer-songwriter shared a clip from a fake FaceTime call with Harry Styles.

In the clip, Liam shared an apparent screen recording from his phone of him calling a contact saved under the name “H”. Adore You singer Harry then picked up the call.

“Hey man,” says Liam, as Harry replied, “Hey, how’s it going, good?”

“Yeah good. Someone’s got the giggles,” Liam quipped, as a clip of Harry showing off his cheesy grin continued on a loop. Liam then paused to say: “It’s getting weird now – I’ll speak to you later?”

There was no response from Harry before Liam pulled a face and ended the call.

While the cryptic video has left some fans puzzled, others have taken it as a sign that the boys will reunite to celebrate their 10th anniversary at the end of the month.

“OMG (Oh My God) DONT EVEN PLAY WITH ME LIKE THIS IM SCREAMING,” one user commented, while another added: “IS THIS ACTUALLY REAL OR AM I JUST DREAMING.”

A third mused, “SOMETHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN ON THE 23RD JULY,” in reference to the exact anniversary of the date the group was put together on The X Factor U.K.

One Direction, starring Liam, Harry, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson topped the charts worldwide after forming in 2010 but went on hiatus in 2016 – the year after Zayn quit the band.

