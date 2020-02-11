 Lil Nas X Denies Rodeo Copyright Infringement - Noise11.com
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road video

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Denies Rodeo Copyright Infringement

by Music-News.com on February 12, 2020

in News

Lil Nas X has issued a denial in response to a copyright infringement lawsuit over his hit single Rodeo.

Producer Brandon Lee, aka Don Lee, and his collaborator Glen Keith filed a lawsuit in October alleging the track features elements of their 2017 work gwenXdonlee4-142, which were used in the PuertoReefa and Sakrite Duexe track Broad Day.

According to court documents obtained by Pitchfork Media, Lil Nas X has denied that the track, which features Cardi B, was created from stolen pieces of uncredited songs.

“The work, Rodeo, was created independently from and without knowledge of the allegedly infringed work,” the 20-year-old’s court statement, filed last week, reads. “Without admitting the use of any copyrighted material allegedly owned by Plaintiffs, the conduct of which they complain was impliedly and/or expressly licensed.”

Speaking to Pitchfork, Scott Alan Burroughs, an attorney for Lee and Keith, said: “The answer filed by the defense is standard and contains no real evidence that disputes or rebuts the copyright claims in the complaint. We look forward to our day in court.”

Their lawsuit claims that Broad Day was “performed, published, and distributed widely, including without limitation in and around the Atlanta hip-hop scene” and that the star may have heard this song in his hometown before lifting elements for his song.

Lil Nas X performed Rodeo at the 2020 Grammy Awards in January and it has reached number 22 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The producers are demanding acknowledgement as writers and royalty payments. They are also taking legal action against Cardi B’s former manager Klenord ‘Shaft’ Raphael as part of their case.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Has Played New Zealand, Next Stop Australia

Queen + Adam Lambert have played the first three shows of their 2020 The Rhapsody Tour and will kick off the Australian leg of the tour in Brisbane on Wednesday (13 February).

4 hours ago
Mirusia
Mirusia To Perform 40 Date Australian Tour

Australian soprano Mirusia will head out on one of the most extensive national tours of 2020.

5 hours ago
Roger Waters talking at an event for Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) at the Atheneum Theatre Melbourne on Friday 9 February 2018. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Moore To Interview Roger Waters at SXSW

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters will be joined by controversial film maker Michael Moore for a SXSW keynote in Austin in March.

6 hours ago
The Screaming Jets
Cameron McGlinchey Recruited Full Time To The Screaming Jets

The Screaming Jets’ 2019 touring drummer Cameron McGlinchey has been upgraded to a permanent position with the band.

6 hours ago
Joseph Shabalala of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Joseph Shabalala Dies Aged 78

Joseph Shabalala, the founder of South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has died in Pretoria at the age of 78.

7 hours ago
Zucchero
Remember When Zucchero and Paul Young Got Together And Had A Global Hit

In 1992 Italian superstar recorded a duet with Paul Young. ‘Senza una donna’ became a global hit.

1 day ago
Rage Against The Machine
Rage Against The Machine Announce Seven Month World Tour

Rage Against The Machine have announced a “world tour", although dates are only North America and Europe so far.

1 day ago