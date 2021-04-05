 Lil Nas X Takes Credit for Controversial 'Montero' Video - Noise11.com
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Takes Credit for Controversial ‘Montero’ Video

by Music-News.com on April 5, 2021

in News

Lil Nas X takes the credit for his controversial Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video.

Lil Nas X launched the video last week, which is full of references to Greek Mythology and sees him share a kiss with an alien and dance with the devil.

In a new interview for the Spout podcast, Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, explains his contribution to his music video concepts.

Asked if he gives input to the costumes he wears and he said: “Ohh, one hundred (per cent)! Especially with music videos, and you know, everything in general like, I have my amazing stylist Hodo.

“We work together and we create these characters and we create these moments.”

Taking about his music videos and the concepts for them, Nas X added: “I write out the treatment for my music videos.

“Like, in this part let’s have this happen, let’s have this happen, this is the theme, and you know pretty much… which is a very fun thing to be a part of, the actual process itself.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Calvin Harris Sees NFTs As The Future Of Music Revenues

Calvin Harris has predicted that NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will "revolutionise the music industry".

1 hour ago
Skegss Rehearsal
Australian Charts: Skegss Have Australia’s Number One Album

Australian trio Skegss see their second studio album "Rehearsal" debut at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming their third Top 10 and first No.1 set.

20 hours ago
Mike Posner
Mike Posner To Climb Everest For Charity

Mike Posner is set to attempt to climb Mount Everest to raise funds for a justice reform charity in honour of his late father.

5 days ago
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa To Perform At 2021 BRIT Awards

Dua Lipa and Griff have been announced as the first performers at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

5 days ago
Lil Nas X
Nike Sues Lil Nas X Over Satan Shoes

Sports shoe brand Nike is suing rapper Lil Nas X over his new line of ‘Satan Shoes’.

6 days ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Australian Charts: Justin Bieber ‘Justice’ Is The Number One Album

Justin Bieber's sixth studio album called "Justice" becomes his fourth No.1 album in Australia and also his seventh Top 10 entry.

March 28, 2021
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Replaces Kelly Clarkson On The Voice

Country star Kelsea Ballerini has replaced sick Kelly Clarkson on U.S. talent show The Voice.

March 25, 2021