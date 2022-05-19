 Lil Nas X To Be Honored By Songwriters Hall of Fame - Noise11.com
Lil Nas X To Be Honored By Songwriters Hall of Fame

by Music-News.com on May 20, 2022

in News

Lil Nas X will be honoured at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in June.

Lil Nas X will be presented with the Hal David Starlight Award, an honour which recognises “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs”, at the SHOF gala.

“Lil Nas X is someone we are very proud to award the Hal David Starlight Award to,” SHOF chair Nile Rodgers said in a statement to Variety. “He has perhaps better than anyone demonstrated how powerful great songs are, with Old Town Road and Montero dominating the charts for almost every day of the last three years. If you’re lucky enough to be alive at this time, you know exactly who Lil Nas X is and he’s an incredible and inspirational person for every one of his communities as well.”

Lil Nas X follows in the footsteps of previous honorees including Drake, Taylor Swift, Halsey, Ed Sheeran, John Legend, Alicia Keys, and John Mayer.

The ceremony, the first since 2019, will take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on 16 June.

This year’s SHOF inductees include Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, The Isley Brothers, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, Steve Miller, Rick Nowels and William ‘Mickey’ Stevenson.

