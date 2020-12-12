Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge - Noise11.com

Lil Wayne is hoping for leniency in his federal weapons case after pleading guilty to a possession charge.

Last month, the rapper was slapped with a count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon – 11 years after Wayne served time for a felony gun charge in New York.

The gold-plated handgun and six rounds of ammunition was found during a search of his private plane in December last year at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Florida, where his aircraft had made a stop en route to California.

The case was heard by a Miami judge on Friday, when Wayne entered a guilty plea.

According to TMZ, he agreed to take responsibility for his actions in exchange for prosecutors recommending a shorter stint behind bars when the judge decides on sentencing next month, and faces up to 10 years in prison for the charge.

And it’s not the legal battle the Lollipop hitmaker faces, as he was recently slapped with a $20 million (£15.1 million) lawsuit from his former manager over allegations of unpaid fees.

Ronald Sweeney claims he is still waiting for his full cut of Wayne’s legal settlement with his former mentor Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams and his Cash Money Records label, after initially suing for $51 million (£38.6 million) in 2015 for money the hip-hop star was allegedly owed for his long-delayed album Tha Carter V.

The situation was “amicably resolved” in 2018, after Sweeney helped Wayne and Birdman sort through their issues, which enabled the rapper to walk away with a bumper payday, reportedly worth more than $10 million (£7.6 million).

Sweeney argues he should be receiving 17 per cent in commission, seven per cent more than Wayne’s previous representative, Cortez Bryant, but he’s yet to be paid in full following his firing in September, 2018.

