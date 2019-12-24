 Lil Wayne's Private Jet Searched For Drugs - Noise11.com
Lil Wayne's Private Jet Searched For Drugs

by Music-News.com on December 25, 2019

Lil Wayne’s private jet was searched by the FBI on Monday.

Federal agents reportedly found guns and drugs when they searched rapper Lil Wayne’s private jet at a Miami airport in Florida on Monday evening.

According to editors at The Miami Herald, agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives obtained a federal search warrant to board the plane at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, after receiving a tip that marijuana and firearms may have been transported on the vehicle.

When they searched the plane, agents found cocaine, opioids and guns, law-enforcement sources told the publication.

However, it’s unclear whether the Lollipop hitmaker or any member of his 14-person entourage was arrested after the search.

Wayne, real name Dwayne M Carter, Jr., has had a number of run-ins with the law during his rap career, and served a year in jail after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in Manhattan, New York in 2009, after cops found a .40-caliber pistol on the star’s tour bus two years earlier.

