Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ Modernises An 18th Century Story For Today - Noise11.com

When the musical Hamilton first premiered in the United States it creates a seismic shift in the theatre world. As ‘Jesus Chris Superstar’ and ‘Tommy’ had done decades before, ‘Hamilton’ redefined the expectations of the theatre goer.

As Danny Elfman did with movie scores, Lin-Manuel Miranda has done with ‘Hamilton’ and in doing so is bring a whole new generation to the theatre. Miranda is doing this by presenting the 18th century story with a 21st century sound. ‘Hamilton’ is the first production to successfully bring rap music into a mainstream theatre experience.

The first question many had was would a show about a specific time in American history make any sense outside America. The answer is yes, because Hamilton is not so much about the history, rather than the human struggle and, as well Russia and Ukraine, it is a struggle the world still hasn’t solved.

Alexander Hamilton is one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. He was the founder of The Federalist Party and also established the banking system in America with America’s first two banks. Hamilton’s template is the foundation of the American government and the financial system today.

The Australian cast gives Australian theatre a new look with the leading Jason Arrow as Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton all from relatively small productions. Brent Ashley Hill as King George III is a show-stealer and offers some light relief in his scenes, much like the King Herod part in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Lin-Manuel Miranda sourced the Ron Chernow biography ‘Hamilton’ as the basis of his storyline. The musical references are subtle but they are there. ‘My Shot’ uses the line “I’m only 19, but my mind is old’ from Mobb Deep’s ‘Shock Ones Part II’. Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Going Back To Cali’ was used as well in ‘My Shot’. In ‘Alexander Hamilton’ in Act 1, Miranda plays a subtle nod to Alicia Keys ‘Empire State of Mind’ in ‘New York’ and there’s a bit of Snoop Dogg going on with those “what’s your name” lyrics. DMX’s ‘Party Up In Here’ also gets a nod in ‘Right Hand Man’.

Miranda has obviously taken notes on a New York subway. “What time is it? Showtime!’ is how the dancers on the B train to Manhattan introduce themselves.

With the soundtrack of contemporary rap references to the more traditional theatre visuals and costumes, Lin-Manuel Miranda appears to have found a diverse demographic with ‘Hamilton’. The rap is not rapid fire, like an Eminem or Busta Rhymes effect. I won’t impact negatively on the older audience but is sure to give a younger crowd a reason to visit the theatre.

Hamilton is the latest Australian production for the Michael Cassel Group. The company also has the ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ in Melbourne.

The Hamilton production is big and bold. This is world-class theatre delivered to our door.

Hamilton is playing at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Exhibition Street Melbourne

