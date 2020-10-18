Australian Charts: Linkin Park's 20 Anniversary Hybrid Theory Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

The 20th anniversary edition of the first Linkin Park album “Hybrid Theory” finally hits the No.1 spot in Australia this week, returning to the charts in the top spot, and surpassing the previous No.2 peak.



“Hybrid Theory (20th Anniversary Edition)” becomes the 895th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 745th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 532nd album to debut at No.1 (since 1976), the 33rd No.1 album for 2020 and the 32nd for the record company Warner Brothers, while their second this year after Dua Lipa in April.



So after almost twenty years since the album first charted, “Hybrid Theory” finally reaches the No.1 spot in Australia, thanks to an expanded multi-disc reissue. The album first started charting here within the Top 50 at the start of 2001, having first hit the charts here from early December of 2000 (it was issued in October of 2000). It initially hit No.4 in late February of 2001, logging eleven weeks within the Top 10, then after dropping as low as No.99 after 51 weeks of charting it rebounded within eight weeks to be back within the Top 10, and then by week 60 of charting it made a three week non-consecutive stay at No.2, giving it another eleven weeks inside the Top 10. The album returned to No.2 in late July of 2017 after the death of the band’s lead singer Chester Bennington, logging a single week within the Top 10 at that time (and a fourth overall week at No.2).



This new No.1 for the band is the third overall in Australia, having seen previous No.1 sets with “Minutes to Midnight” (1 week on May 28th, 2007) and then with “A Thousand Suns” for four weeks from September 20th, 2010, meaning that the band have now placed a No.1 album at the top here in the past three decades, 2000’s, 2010’s and now 2020’s. Their tally of weeks at No.1 in Australia is now up to six in total (from 3 #1’s), placing them at equal 108th on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks No.1; Albums (1965 – 2020)’ alongside Bob Dylan, Green Day and Drake all with three No.1 albums and six overall weeks at the top here.



This is the first time that both the words ‘Hybrid’ and ‘Theory’ have appeared in a No.1 album title, and the first of many reissued albums for this year that has managed to hit the top spot, as the Powderfinger “Odyssey No.5” recently returned for its 20th anniversary at No.2. This new album also becomes the 317th No.1 album by an American Act (solo, duo, group, male or female) and the 13th U.S. act for 2020, and the set is also the 397th for a Group (local or overseas) and 16th overall group for this year at No.1 here.



Last week’s No.1 entry for Queen and Adam Lambert with “Live Around the World” is down one spot to No.2 this week, after which the second and final Top 10 entry occurs for local rapper ChillinIt (Blake Turnell) and his third studio album called “Full Circle”, which is also his second Top 10 entry and second for 2020, as his second set “The Octagon” debuted and peaked at No.2 back in early February of this year, while his first set “Women, Weed & Wordplay” managed a No.18 peak in November of 2019, a year after it’s initial chart entry in Nov. of 2018.



Keith Urban’s latest album “The Speed of Now Part 1” is back up three spots to No.4, while Pop Smoke’s new Top 10 single helps his debut and posthumous album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” to climb back up one to No.5. Last week’s new entry for BLACKpink and “THE ALBUM” is down four places to No.6, with the other dropping set within the ten this week being “Tickets to My Downfall” for Machine Gun Kelly, halving its position from last week and falling five to No.10.



Juice WRLD rises back up five places from last week to land at No.7 this week with his posthumous former No.1 set “Legends Never Die” (13th T10 week), after which the longest running Top 10 album of the moment is the 44 week stayer for Harry Styles and his second set “Fine Line”, which is back up two spots to No.8, followed by the only stable album within the Top 10 this week, the latest Taylor Swift set “folklore” which stays at No.9 for its twelfth week within the ten.



UP:With the Fleetwood Mac single “Dreams” becoming their second ever Top 10 singles chart berth in Australia this week, and the first Top 10 single from the album “Rumours”, that set is back up six places to a No.11 this week, the albums highest placing since June of 2011. Luke Combs returns to the Top 20 with both of his albums rising this week, “What You See…” is back up six to No.16 and “This One’s…” is up four to No.17, followed by rising albums for Dua Lipa and “Future Nostalgia” (20 to No.18, thanks to a new singles chart entry, plus her self-titled set is back up eleven to No.35), Lewis Capaldi (39 to No.20) and both Ed Sheeran albums rise, with “÷ (Divide)” back up four to No.19 and his collaborations set up four to No.28.Collections rising this week are for Elton John (24 to No.21), Maroon 5 (33 to No.25), Eminem (38 to No.29), INXS (41 to No.33, and rising from 7xPlatinum to now ♦ (Diamond) in sales, the second ever Australian act to achieve this feat after Powderfinger in September), Cold Chisel (55 to No.36, thanks in part to the Jimmy Barnes ‘Working Class Boy’ rescreening on TV this past week), Green Day (57 to No.42), Jason DeRulo (61 to No.48), Bon Jovi (59 to No.50) and the Fleetwood Mac “Greatest Hits” set returns to the Top 100 at No.45 this week thanks to their new Top 10 single. With the ARIA Award nominations out this past week, local acts rising after multiple noms are The Kid Laroi with “F*ck Love” (34 to No.26) and Lime Cordiale with “14 Steps to a Better You” (47 to No.32). Taylor Swift’s two older entries also climb back up in “Lover” (36 to No.30) and “1989” (49 to No.43).Queen’s biopic soundtrack for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ rises back up nine spots to No.31 on it’s second year anniversary of entering the charts (104 weeks), with other rising soundtracks being for ‘Hamilton’ (45 to No.34), ‘The Greatest Showman’ (44 to No.37), and ‘Julie & the Phantoms Season 1’ (50 to No.38). The XXXTentacion set “?” is back up thirteen spots to No.39 and the last two Post Malone albums move back up in “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (25 to No.23) and “Beerbong’s & Bentley’s” (48 to No.40). Also moving back into the Top 50 are “Astroworld” for Travis Scott (54 to No.44), the self-titled debut Harry Styles album (51 to No.46) and “Scorpion” for Drake (66 to No.49).



FURTHER NEW ENTRY:* #22 (LP#1) – Edna by Headie One (Relentless) is the debut album for the UK rapper and singer which landed at the top in his home country this week and features the two charted singles here “Only You Freestyle” with Drake (HP-51) and his current entry “Ain’t it Different” with AJ Tracey and Stormzy which has peaked at No.16 and is sitting at No.20 on the singles chart this week.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

