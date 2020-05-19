 Lisa Mills Covers Elvis Presley Singing Rose Marie McCoy - Noise11.com
Lisa Mills Covers Elvis Presley Singing Rose Marie McCoy

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2020

in News

American blues singer Lisa Mills has covered a Rose Marie McCoy song once sung by Elvis Presley.

“I related the song “Trying To Get To You” to my own personal experience of the way that I travel a lot and trying to get to you could mean so many things,” Lisa says.

Lisa recorded the song in the same studio Elvis recorded his version in 1955, Sun Studios in Memphis.

Producer Fred Mollin said, “While we were in the hallowed space of Sun Studios in Memphis the first night of recording, it felt like the right place and moment to do this song. It was just Lisa and me banging away on a cajon. The spirit moved Lisa, who sang her heart out.”

Elvis Presley recorded ‘Trying To Get to You’ at Sun Studios on 21 July, 1955.

Here is the Elvis version:

The first recorded version of the song happened one year earlier in 1954 by a band called The Eagles. (FYI: The 70s supergroup Eagles doesn’t have a ‘The’ in front of their name).

Lisa will release her version of the song on Friday 22 May for fans in Australia and Europe. The song appeared as a bonus track on Lisa’s latest album ‘The Triangle’ in Japan but not the rest of the world.

Lisa’s latest album is The Triangle

