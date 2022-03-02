Lismore Music Retailer Music Bizarre Flooded Second Time In 5 Years - Noise11.com

Independent music store Music Bizarre has lost all stock for the second time in five years ago the New South Wales floods destroyed everything is the Lismore Store.

(All photos from Music Bizarre flood of 2017, from Music Bizarre Facebook page)

Five years ago, the two-storey shop was hit with floods that destroyed all stock on their ground floor. In anticipation of the 2022 flood warnings, all stock was moved to the top floor of the building but this week the floods were two floors high.

In a social media post on February 27, management was confident they would avoid the incoming weather. “Ok peeps …..just to let yous know Music Bizarre is all packed up upstairs out of the way of possible flood and we’re all good. Massive thanks to those who helped ….awesome team work”.

It wasn’t to be.

In anticipation of more wild weather as rain heads south along the coast of New South Wales, this weekend’s Red Hot Summer event in Kiama has been postponed to April.

https://musicbizarre.com.au

https://www.facebook.com/MusicBizarre

