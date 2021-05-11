 Listen to new Modest Mouse ‘We Are Between’ - Noise11.com
Isaac Brock Modest Mouse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Isaac Brock Modest Mouse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Listen to new Modest Mouse ‘We Are Between’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 11, 2021

in News

Modest Mouse has new music ‘We Are Between’.

‘We Are Between’ is the first new Modest Mouse music in six years. The album ‘The Golden Casket’ is coming on 25 June. ‘The Golden Casket’ was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse’s studio in Portland.

The previous Modest Mouse album was ‘Strangers To Ourselves’ in 2015.

The Golden Casket tracklist:

1. Fuck Your Acid Trip
2. We Are Between
3. We’re Lucky
4. Walking and Running
5. Wooden Soldiers
6. Transmitting Receiving
7. The Sun Hasn’t Left
8. Lace Your Shoes
9. Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly
10. Leave A Light On
11. Japanese Trees
12. Back To The Middle

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Superjesus
The Superjesus To Tour The Jet Age 20th Anniversary

The Superjesus will head out across Australia in October to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘The Jet Age’.

2 hours ago
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam Release Their 200th Live Album

Pearl Jam has once again made history, releasing a digital collection of music from a staggering 186 live shows that includes 5,404 individual tracks.

10 hours ago
Guy Garvey of Elbow, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elbow ‘Asleep In the Back’ Turns 20

Elbow are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut studio album Asleep In The Back by releasing a collection of rare tracks to streaming services.

2 days ago
Childish Gambino
Childish Gambino Sued Over This Is America

Childish Gambino has been hit with legal action over allegations of copyright infringement regarding his Grammy Award-winning single This Is America.

5 days ago
R.E.M. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, music news
Michael Stipe Helps Name Ant Species

R.E.M. star Michael Stipe has helped a top German entomologist and a research associate at Yale University name a new ant species.

5 days ago
Hayley Mary
Former Jezabels Singer Hayley Mary Releases Second EP

Hayley Mary, the former lead singer of The Jezabels, has a new EP ‘Young & Stupid’.

5 days ago
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic photo by Ros O'Gorman
OneRepublic Debut Run Video As They Head Towards Human Album

OneRepublic have released the fifth sample from the upcoming ‘Human’ album titled ‘Run’.

5 days ago