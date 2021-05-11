Listen to new Modest Mouse ‘We Are Between’ - Noise11.com

Modest Mouse has new music ‘We Are Between’.

‘We Are Between’ is the first new Modest Mouse music in six years. The album ‘The Golden Casket’ is coming on 25 June. ‘The Golden Casket’ was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse’s studio in Portland.

The previous Modest Mouse album was ‘Strangers To Ourselves’ in 2015.

The Golden Casket tracklist:

1. Fuck Your Acid Trip

2. We Are Between

3. We’re Lucky

4. Walking and Running

5. Wooden Soldiers

6. Transmitting Receiving

7. The Sun Hasn’t Left

8. Lace Your Shoes

9. Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly

10. Leave A Light On

11. Japanese Trees

12. Back To The Middle

