Live Music Kicks Off On With The Bellarine Music Festival - Noise11.com

Live Music Kicks Off On With The Bellarine Music Festival

by Paul Cashmere on November 16, 2021

Premier Artists has a run of five live music events kicking off from 11 December on the Bellarine Peninsula.

Brad O’Brien from Premier Artists says the team has been working diligently behind the scenes to release a series of shows supporting our great Australian talent, with more to come. “Teaming up with Bellarine Estate and MoonMother, where we have run successful shows in the past, was the logical place to launch the Bellarine Music Festival,” he says. “It’s great to get back into regional Victoria where we can provide entertainment for the locals, as well as attract lots of other visitors to the region. We are aiming these as very intimate COVID-safe concerts to get people back to live outdoor music.”

Dates are:

11 December
Brian Mannix & The Androids, The Chantoozies, Taxiride

12 December
Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks, The Badloves, King Canyon

18 December
Daryl Braithwaite, JR Reyne

19 December
Forever 80s, JR Reyne

1 January
Black Sorrows, Darlinghurst

