Live Nation Issues Coronavirus Policy - Noise11.com

 Live Nation Issues Coronavirus Policy
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Live Nation Issues Coronavirus Policy

by Music-News.com on August 15, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Live Nation will make everyone at their festivals and venues show proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test from October.

The concert organisers had previously announced it would be up to performers whether to enforce the mandate, but they have now declared all artists, crew and attendees must submit to the checks from 4 October, where permitted by law.

They have also developed best practices for artists to request the same policies for gigs at third party venues.

Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement: “Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US.”

Additionally, all Live Nation employees must be vaccinated by that date in order to be permitted access to any of their offices, venues and events, “with limited exceptions as may be required by law”.

The mandate was partly inspired by the success of Lollapalooza in Chicago, where festival-goers had to provide proof of a negative test or vaccination status in order to see the likes of Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion perform.

A spokesperson told NBC News: “Twelve percent of fans said Lolla was actually their reason for getting vaccinated – which is a huge number with 400k attendees throughout the weekend.”

The policy comes a few days after rival concert promoters AEG requested all eligible giggoers – excluding children under the age of 12 – be fully vaccinated in order to attend their events, including Firefly in Delaware and Coachella in California.

Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents, said “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading.

“The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realise that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

