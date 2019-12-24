 Lizzo Slaps Down Troll On Social Media - Noise11.com
Lizzo

Lizzo

Lizzo Slaps Down Troll On Social Media

by Music-News.com on December 25, 2019

in News

Lizzo hit back at a troll on social media who claimed she’s only popular because “there is an obesity epidemic in America”.

Lizzo is one of 2019’s rising stars, topping the Billboard Hot 100 with her 2017 release Truth Hurts, bagging an impressive eight Grammy nominations – more than any other artist – and being named Time’s Entertainer of the Year.

However, on Friday one Twitter user attempted to slam the 31-year-old entertainer, claiming her weight and body positivity message was behind her success.

“#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” they wrote. “Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Refusing to let the negativity get her down, however, the Juice hitmaker clapped back, insisting her “talent” was behind her widespread popularity.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” Lizzo fired. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me.”

The 31-year-old added: “Here’s the attention you ordered.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Bieber To Resurrect In 2020

Justin Bieber has new music from 2020 and a tour to go with it.

2 hours ago
Steve Nieve, Deni Blues 2014, Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Steve Nieve To Perform The Songs Of Elvis Costello In The USA

Steve Nieve has three ‘Steve Nieve Plays Elvis Costello’ shows planned for California in January.

5 hours ago
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Iron Maiden Release ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Video Game

Iron Maiden have created a ‘Legacy of the Beast’ video game to fill in your holiday free time.

5 hours ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna and Guy Ritchie Are Fighting In Court Again

Former couple Madonna and Guy Ritchie have been involved in a mysterious legal dispute just before Christmas.

8 hours ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams Have Another Unreleased Duet

Kylie Minogue has revealed there is an unreleased duet with Robbie Williams still in the vault.

9 hours ago
Lil Wayne, Noise11, photo, music news, noise11.com
Lil Wayne’s Private Jet Searched For Drugs

Lil Wayne's private jet was searched by the FBI on Monday.

10 hours ago
The Who, Pete Townshend. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pete Townshend Claims The Who Invented Heavy Metal

Pete Townshend has claimed The Who's 1970 'Live At Leeds' album pioneered the genre of heavy metal and influenced the likes of Led Zeppelin while other artists have since stole their "mantle".

11 hours ago