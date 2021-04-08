 London Grammar To Tour Australia In 2022 - Noise11.com
London Grammar To Tour Australia In 2022

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 8, 2021

in News

London Grammar have locked in Australian dates for early 2022 off the back of their third album ‘California Soul’.

London Grammar formed in Nottingham, UK in 2009. The first album ‘If You Wait’ reached no 2 in Australia then a second album ‘Truth is a Beautiful Thing’ reached no 3. ‘California Soul’ is due 16 April 2021.

LONDON GRAMMAR AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2022

Sat 19 Feb Belvoir Amphitheatre Perth WA
Tue 22 Feb Riverstage Brisbane QLD
Thu 24 Feb Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne VIC
Sat 26 Feb Aware Super Theatre Sydney NSW
Tue 01 Mar Entertainment Centre Theatre Adelaide SA

