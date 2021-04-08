London Grammar To Tour Australia In 2022 - Noise11.com

London Grammar have locked in Australian dates for early 2022 off the back of their third album ‘California Soul’.

London Grammar formed in Nottingham, UK in 2009. The first album ‘If You Wait’ reached no 2 in Australia then a second album ‘Truth is a Beautiful Thing’ reached no 3. ‘California Soul’ is due 16 April 2021.

LONDON GRAMMAR AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2022

Sat 19 Feb Belvoir Amphitheatre Perth WA

Tue 22 Feb Riverstage Brisbane QLD

Thu 24 Feb Sidney Myer Music Bowl Melbourne VIC

Sat 26 Feb Aware Super Theatre Sydney NSW

Tue 01 Mar Entertainment Centre Theatre Adelaide SA

