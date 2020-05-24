Long Lost Australian Pop Treasure From SugarLips Recovered

Back in the year 2000 Australia was on the verge of a new pop band called Sugarlips ready to break big. Then Festival Records got Murdicked around and the SugarLips story was erased from the story of Australian pop.

That all changed this week. After 20 years the Sugarlips album has finally been released.

SugarLips came after Chocolate Starfish for Zoran Romic and Darren Danielson who with Leanne Kingwell were Sugarlips.

“We always thought the album deserved better,” Darren Danielson says. “Leanne and I started thinking about releasing it ourselves after Zoran passed away in 2012. Sort of a tribute and all that. Finally we just decided to do it.”

“SugarLips just sort of fell between the Art versus Commerce cracks,” Leanne says.

The SugarLips album was scheduled to be released on Rupert Murdoch owned (at the time) Festival Records in 2000. “Murdoch bought Festival/Mushroom literally on the eve of our album drop and the bean-counters immediately slashed the Mushroom Artists roster and vetoed any new releases”.

The album was produced by Grammy Award winning Australian producer Mike Shipley. Mike died in 2013. Drummer Zoran Romic passed away after a short battle with cancer in 2012. The album is dedicated to them both “Yup. For Zoran Romic and Mike Shipley,” Leanne says. “We’ll never forget you guys.”

Check out the album:

