 Long Lost Australian Pop Treasure From SugarLips Recovered - Noise11.com
SugarLips

SugarLips

Long Lost Australian Pop Treasure From SugarLips Recovered

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2020

in News

Back in the year 2000 Australia was on the verge of a new pop band called Sugarlips ready to break big. Then Festival Records got Murdicked around and the SugarLips story was erased from the story of Australian pop.

That all changed this week. After 20 years the Sugarlips album has finally been released.

SugarLips came after Chocolate Starfish for Zoran Romic and Darren Danielson who with Leanne Kingwell were Sugarlips.

“We always thought the album deserved better,” Darren Danielson says. “Leanne and I started thinking about releasing it ourselves after Zoran passed away in 2012. Sort of a tribute and all that. Finally we just decided to do it.”

“SugarLips just sort of fell between the Art versus Commerce cracks,” Leanne says.

The SugarLips album was scheduled to be released on Rupert Murdoch owned (at the time) Festival Records in 2000. “Murdoch bought Festival/Mushroom literally on the eve of our album drop and the bean-counters immediately slashed the Mushroom Artists roster and vetoed any new releases”.

The album was produced by Grammy Award winning Australian producer Mike Shipley. Mike died in 2013. Drummer Zoran Romic passed away after a short battle with cancer in 2012. The album is dedicated to them both “Yup. For Zoran Romic and Mike Shipley,” Leanne says. “We’ll never forget you guys.”

Check out the album:

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Wa Wa Nee. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Darren Danielson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pseudo Echo. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nic Cester at Memo in St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nic Cester Locks Down With Dozen of Fans for ‘Hard Times’

Jet’s Nic Cester has been keeping busy during lock down with a new song ‘Hard Times’ featuring contributions from dozens of fans via video.

3 days ago
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts Cancel Farewell Tour

Country stars Rascal Flatts look set to bow out as a trio without one final hurrah after having to cancel their farewell tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears ‘Baby … One More Time’ Named Greatest Debut Single

Britney Spears was left stunned on Tuesday after her tune ...Baby One More Time was named the greatest debut single ever by Rolling Stone magazine.

3 days ago
Dave Faulkner of Hoodoo Gurus Performing at the EG Awards Launch - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dave Faulkner To Join Delivered Live This Week

Hoodoo Gurus frontman (and also The Victims) Dave Faulkner will appear on Delivered Live this week.

4 days ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Surprises Fans As A Substitute Teacher

Pregnant Katy Perry kicked off her week by surprising two fans with lockdown hook-ups.

5 days ago
Lisa Mills
Lisa Mills Covers Elvis Presley Singing Rose Marie McCoy

American blues singer Lisa Mills has covered a Rose Marie McCoy song once sung by Elvis Presley.

5 days ago
Short Stack - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Short Stack Reschedule 2020 Tour With 2021 Dates

Short Stack have finalised new dates for their 10 show tour.

5 days ago