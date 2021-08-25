Lorde Dumps All Social Media - Noise11.com

Lorde no longer uses any form of social media.

Lorde made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night to promote her latest album, Solar Power.

During the chat, Lorde revealed that she leaves all of her online posts to her team, and has deleted all apps, including Instagram and YouTube, from her phone.

“I felt like my brain wasn’t working very well anymore. It was horribly difficult, the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Still horribly difficult every day. It would be like stopping eating sugar, for me… I was so crabby. I felt so disconnected. But it’s how my life is now,” she said.

But while Lorde has a lot of self-control when it comes to social media, she can’t do away with her favourite app.

“I go on the New York Times’ Cooking app and I look at the comments. That’s become a source of community for me. And you get all these weird little stories,” the 24-year-old shared. “Someone’s like, ‘I make this for my husband when he gets home from work. And he works as this.’ And you like, ‘Ahh.’ Every once in a while, you’ll get some crazy detail.”

