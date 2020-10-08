 Lorde Is Working On New Music - Noise11.com
Lorde Is Working On New Music

by Music-News.com on October 9, 2020

Lorde has called on her fans to make sure they vote in the upcoming election in New Zealand and teased that she will give them “something in return” if they hand in their ballot on October 17.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Do it for our beautiful country and for me. And next year I’ll give you something in return.”

Lorde previously delayed her upcoming third record back in October after the death of her beloved dog Pearl, but she’s been hard at work getting it ready.

In a newsletter to her loyal fans, she said: “I started going back to the studio in December just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out.

“Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening.”

Despite the current coronavirus pandemic, Lorde has still been working remotely with Jack Antonoff of the highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s ‘Melodrama’.

However, she warned the new material “will take a little longer” to come out into the world as she wants to create an album which will stand the test of time.

She continued: “Waiting, the thing that felt so pointless and annoying when I was young, is now this kind of delicious activity.

“In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last ten, twenty, thirty years. And that kind of work takes time.

“So if you can, I’d like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive.
“Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super fucking high.”

