Lorde Sends Support To The USA

Lorde has assured fans in an email that she is taking “true action” to help support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The New Zealand star sent her second email to her fans in just two weeks on Sunday to voice her support for the movement and the protests which have been taking place following the death of Minnesotan George Floyd at the hands of white police officers last week.

In her message, Lorde, who no longer posts on social media, explained that she attended a protest in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday, but did not want to draw attention to herself rather than the cause.

“You probably weren’t expecting to hear from me for another few months, but I can’t ask for your attention one week and then go silent on something like this the next,” she wrote in her email, which has been widely shared by fans on social media.

“I’ve been following this week’s events in the States from New Zealand. I also attended the peaceful protest in Auckland today to support the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Explaining her decision to speak up, she added: “One of the things I find most frustrating about social media is performative activism, predominantly by white celebrities (like me). It’s hard to strike a balance between self-serving social media displays and true action… But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than someone’s wack protest selfie.”

After calling “brutality” by U.S. police towards Floyd and protesters “sickening”, Lorde, 23, explained her quiet approach to activism.

“Numbers at protests and mass gatherings speak loudly, hopefully lead to eventual legislative change, so I do that,” she continued. “Money helps concretely, paying things like bail funds to free unjustly held activists, so I do that.”

After revealing she felt uncomfortable asking fans to donate, as they had already given her “resources” to do so, she addressed her “black and brown” fans, and concluded: “I’m so sorry this is your reality, that you haven’t had a choice but to be defined by this, to give it your energy.

“I’m aware of that tax on you. I hope white people you know are doing what they can to ease your load. And I really, really hope systems will change to better protect you.”

