Lorde To Get Back To Live Performances - Noise11.com

Lorde has booked her return to the spotlight at Spanish music festival Primavera Sound – although fans will have to wait until 2022 for the gig.

The annual event in Barcelona has been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now organisers have unveiled plans for a big comeback, with Lorde joining fellow headliners Massive Attack, The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, and Tyler The Creator for the second week of festivities, which will be held from 9 to 11 June next year.

Massive Attack, Tame Impala, The Strokes, Jorja Smith, and Gorillaz are also billed to perform during the first weekend, running from 2 to 4 June. Nick Cave and Beck will play during that weekend, but not later in the month.

Lorde has been laying low since completing promotion for her last album, 2017’s Melodrama, but the festival news suggests she is gearing up to release her next project in the coming months.

The New Zealand-born star is no stranger to the Primavera Sound stage – she last appeared there in 2018.

