Loverboy’s Debut Album Turns 40 - Noise11.com

Loverboy’s debut album ‘Loverboy’ has turned 40 and will celebrate with a limited edition vinyl release.

Singer Mike Reno said in a statement, , “Boy did we get lucky in late 1979 to work with the best in the business, Bruce Fairbairn and Bob Rock….. oh and don’t forget Mike Frazer. This record still sounds great.” Echoing Reno, Guitarist Paul Dean confirms, “I remember playing the clubs around Vancouver in ’79-’80, and taking a survey of our fans so they could pick their favorites from the 20 or so songs we were performing. Here they are, in hi-def.”

‘Loverboy’ contained two hits, ‘Turn Me Loose’ (no 3 Australia, no 6 Canada and no 35 USA).

and ‘The Kid Is Hot Tonite’ (no 30, Canada).

Just as ‘Turn Me Loose’ had its biggest chart position from Australia so did the ‘Loverboy’ album. ‘Loverboy’ reached no 5 in Australia, 13 in the USA and 17 in homeland Canada.

Loverboy were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2009. Their most recent song ‘Gimme Back My Life’ was released in 2020.

