 Low Cut Connie Covers INXS - Noise11.com
Low Cut Connie

Low Cut Connie

Low Cut Connie Covers INXS

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 22, 2021

in News

Low Cut Connie has a cover of INXS ‘Need You Tonight’ on his latest album ‘Tough Cookies: The Best of the Quarantine Broadcasts’.

During lockdown Adam Weiner (Low Cut Connie) was regularly steaming covers to fans. “I’ve always adored INXS and been completely infatuated with Michael. ‘All we got is this moment’ is such a stunning opening line,” states Weiner of his INXS cover . “I’ve loved singing all my favorite songs throughout the quarantine and trying to open up new channels.”

During lockdown Weiner performed over 500 covers for his twice weekly ‘Tough Cookies’ webcasts. 23 songs are on the album due May 19.

Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts tracklist

1. West End Blues (Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five)
2. Doing It to Death (James Brown with Fred Wesley and the J.B’s)
3. Let Me Roll It (Paul McCartney and Wings)
4. Little Red Corvette (Prince)
5. Helpless (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young)
6. Need You Tonight (INXS)
7. Bang (Yeah Yeah Yeahs)
8. Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers)
9. Dress You Up (Madonna)
10. Heroes (David Bowie)
11. The Good The Bad and The Ugly (Ennio Morricone)
12. American Skin (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band)
13. Everyday People (Sly & the Family Stone)
14. Be Careful (Cardi B)
15. Le Freak (Chic)
16. Bad Girls (Donna Summer)
17. The Message (Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five)
18. It’s Raining Men (The Weather Girls)
19. Kaddish
20. I Shall Be Released (Bob Dylan)
21. Video Games (Lana Del Rey)
22. Do Your Thing, Behave Yourself (Tim Maia)
23. We’ll Meet Again (Vera Lynn)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Weeknd
The Weeknd Teases Ariana Grande Remix

The Weeknd has excited fans by posting a snippet of his Ariana Grande-featuring remix of 'Save Your Tears' online.

23 hours ago
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Teases Something New

Billie Eilish caused a commotion on Instagram on Monday by appearing to hint that new music is on the way.

23 hours ago
Ajak Kwai
Ajak Kwai To Launch Fifth Album In Melbourne

Australian/South Sudanese singer songwriter Ajak Kwai will launch her fifth album ‘Let Me Grow My Wings’ this Friday in Melbourne.

2 days ago
Lime Cordiale
Lime Cordiale Upgrade To Major Venues For Australian Tour

Lime Cordiale will play their biggest headline shows when they tour the ’14 Steps To A Better You’ shows in August.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Is Working On Next Re-Record

Taylor Swift is already hard at work on her next re-recorded album. Swift released the first of six re-recorded albums, 'Fearless (Taylor’s Version)', earlier this month.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift Fearless Taylors Version
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift Is First Act To Have A No 1 Twice With Different Versions of the Same Album

Taylor Swift debuts at the summit of the ARIA Albums Chart this week with her reworked second album "Fearless (Taylor's version)", becoming her eighth No.1 Album in Australia.

4 days ago
The Black Keys
The Black Keys Honor The Blues with ‘Delta Kream’

The Black Keys pay homage to the Delta Blues with their new album ‘Delta Kream’.

6 days ago