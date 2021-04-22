Low Cut Connie Covers INXS - Noise11.com

Low Cut Connie has a cover of INXS ‘Need You Tonight’ on his latest album ‘Tough Cookies: The Best of the Quarantine Broadcasts’.

During lockdown Adam Weiner (Low Cut Connie) was regularly steaming covers to fans. “I’ve always adored INXS and been completely infatuated with Michael. ‘All we got is this moment’ is such a stunning opening line,” states Weiner of his INXS cover . “I’ve loved singing all my favorite songs throughout the quarantine and trying to open up new channels.”

During lockdown Weiner performed over 500 covers for his twice weekly ‘Tough Cookies’ webcasts. 23 songs are on the album due May 19.

Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts tracklist

1. West End Blues (Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five)

2. Doing It to Death (James Brown with Fred Wesley and the J.B’s)

3. Let Me Roll It (Paul McCartney and Wings)

4. Little Red Corvette (Prince)

5. Helpless (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young)

6. Need You Tonight (INXS)

7. Bang (Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

8. Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers)

9. Dress You Up (Madonna)

10. Heroes (David Bowie)

11. The Good The Bad and The Ugly (Ennio Morricone)

12. American Skin (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band)

13. Everyday People (Sly & the Family Stone)

14. Be Careful (Cardi B)

15. Le Freak (Chic)

16. Bad Girls (Donna Summer)

17. The Message (Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five)

18. It’s Raining Men (The Weather Girls)

19. Kaddish

20. I Shall Be Released (Bob Dylan)

21. Video Games (Lana Del Rey)

22. Do Your Thing, Behave Yourself (Tim Maia)

23. We’ll Meet Again (Vera Lynn)

