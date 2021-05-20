 Luke Goss of Bros Gets Into NFT Art - Noise11.com
Luke Goss of Bros Gets Into NFT Art

by Music-News.com on May 21, 2021

Bros star Luke Goss is unveiling his first art collection.

Goss – who is joined in Bros by his twin brother Matt Goss – is releasing an 18-piece collection entitled ‘LOVE and FAITH’ entirely backed by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Luke is excited to be embracing new blockchain technology with his new venture.

He said: “Painting was a new frontier for me as an artist, and part of the fun was breaking new ground.

“When I first learned about NFTs and how they can establish a stronger connection between the art and the people who appreciate it, I knew that was another pioneering space I had to be involved with.

“As a foundation in our society, never before has ‘LOVE and FAITH’ been needed more.”

The collection will be exhibited, personally lit, and arranged by the artist himself at Honeypot, 212 West 12th Street in Los Angeles, CA 90015 on May 21, 2021 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm PST.

Individuals who purchase NFTs associated with the collection will also receive a Museum Quality Serigraph hand signed and numbered by the artist.

The NFT represents ownership of the Museum Quality Serigraph produced by the artist as a tangible representation of his work and Luke will also be personally composing and performing the background music for the NFT as well.

There will be two additional events upcoming to celebrate Goss’ Collection; the first of the two events is called “Art Appreciation” where the top 100 bidders will be invited to personally spend time with the Artist and the Collection, and the second of the two events, is called “Giving Thanks” to which 100 randomly selected bidders will be invited to.

For both events the bidders will have the opportunity to meet Luke in person.

The tokenisation of Luke’s collection, currently valued at $411 million, will be managed by BPN Capital Group.

Ed Rodriguez, CEO of BPN Capital Group, said: “Luke’s collection is a prime example of the type of real-world assets that NFTs represent.

“By tokenising this collection, we can democratize ownership of these extremely valuable works of art. And pairing their stake with a serigraph of Luke’s work makes blockchain and NFTS feel real and tangible.

“We see this project as a way to bridge the art world and the blockchain space in a meaningful way that resonates with everyone – not just amongst the tech community or art elites.”

