Mac Sabbath Reschedule Australian Tour For December

Mac Sabbath have postponed their Australian tour until December.

Mac Sabbath, the vegan Black Sabbath covers band, come fully approved by Ozzy Osbourne. “It’s fun, they did a good job, they are funny as fuck”, Ozzy said.

The May tour will now take place in December.

MAC SABBATH December 2020 Australian Tour dates

Wednesday 2ND December – PERTH, Amplifier

Thursday 3RD December – ADELAIDE, Crowbar

Friday 4TH December – SYDNEY, Crowbar

Saturday 5TH December – BRISBANE, Crowbar

Sunday 6TH December – MELBOURNE, Northcote Social Club

Tickets on sale now: https://silverbacktouring.com.au/mac-sabbath-2020/

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments