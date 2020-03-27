Mac Sabbath Reschedule Australian Tour For December

Mac Sabbath have postponed their Australian tour until December.
Mac Sabbath, the vegan Black Sabbath covers band, come fully approved by Ozzy Osbourne. “It’s fun, they did a good job, they are funny as fuck”, Ozzy said.
The May tour will now take place in December.
MAC SABBATH December 2020 Australian Tour dates
Wednesday 2ND December – PERTH, Amplifier
Thursday 3RD December – ADELAIDE, Crowbar
Friday 4TH December – SYDNEY, Crowbar
Saturday 5TH December – BRISBANE, Crowbar
Sunday 6TH December – MELBOURNE, Northcote Social Club
Tickets on sale now: https://silverbacktouring.com.au/mac-sabbath-2020/
