Machine Gun Kelly To Auction Diamonds For Charity - Noise11.com

Machine Gun Kelly is selling the diamonds he wore on his nails during the Billboard Music Awards for charity.

Machine Gun Kelly attended the prize-giving ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday night wearing $30,000 (£24,000) worth of diamonds on his fingernails, Vogue reports.

His manicure, a collaboration between nail brand Nails of LA and jewellery label Marrow Fine, was encrusted with 880 diamonds.

When asked about the look by Entertainment Tonight, Kelly said he was planning to upcycle the nail art by taking the diamonds off and transforming them into rings.

“I’m gonna take these off and turn them into rings, and we’re donating 100 per cent of the proceeds to a Cleveland charity,” he said, referencing his Ohio hometown.

Vogue reports that the collection of limited-edition rings will be available on Marrow Fine’s website.

