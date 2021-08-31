Machine Gun Kelly To Make Directorial Debut - Noise11.com

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is directing his first movie. The ‘Good Mourning With A U’ will be made under his real name Colson Baker.

‘Good Mourning With A U’ was written by Baker and Mod Sun. His cast features Baker, Megan Fox, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, GaTa, Becky G, Zach Villa, Mod Sun, Jenna Boyd and Boo Johnson, with a special appearance by Pete Davidson.

Baker and Mod Sun are keeping the storyline secret at this point. Production is in the early stages. Principal photography has been worked on this week in Los Angeles.

The movie will come through Cedar Park Studios. It is planned for a 2022 release date but no exact date has been finalised at this stage.

Baker played Tommy Lee in the movie about Motley Crue ‘The Dirt’. He was also in 2018’s ‘Bird Box’ and played Wesley in the 2016 series ‘Roadies’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments