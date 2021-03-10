 Machine Gun Kelly Wants To Reinvent Himself - Noise11.com
Machine Gun Kelly, Noise11, Photo

Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly Wants To Reinvent Himself

by Music-News.com on March 11, 2021

in News

Machine Gun Kelly is keen to keep reinventing himself every time he releases new tracks and he wants to be so “polarising” that people feel like they have to listen to his music.

Asked what intention he has for his music career in the future, he shared: “Break the mould of everything I just did … and piss people off all over again. Even when I say, ‘Break the mould and piss people off all over again’, I just mean make them think again; make them have a moment of like, ‘This artist is so polarising that I have to tune in’.

“Because I don’t want to be bored with an artist, and I think Kanye West’s a great example of that. We all have moments of sitting at dinner tables talking about Kanye and being like, ‘I didn’t like this!’ or, ‘I loved this!’ or, ‘Why is he doing that?!’ But I’ll tell you what, man. We’re still talking about him and we know that there’s greatness in there behind it.”

And MGK wants to emulate the success of the likes of Kanye West and Prince.

Speaking to LA radio station KROQ of eventually having a legendary status within music, he added: “It’s not gonna be easy, and I’m aware of that. I’m happy to keep breaking the mould.”

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly previously insisted his pop punk album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ will “make demand for guitar music go up” and he has inspired the “new generation”.

He said: “Let’s just be stoked about something. This album might be the reason why bands of our generation, instead of the Foo Fighters, Green Day or one of those established artists, get to headline Coachella and shit like that – because this album is gonna make the demand for guitar music go up! It’s tapped into the new generation of kids, the 13-to-18-year-olds.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars Uptown Funk, music news, Noise11.com
Silk Sonic Confirmed For Grammy Awards After Bruno Mars Tantrum

Bruno Mars' new band Silk Sonic will perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, after bosses took heed of their pleas.

9 hours ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Takes The BBC On A Tour Of His Life

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will join host Dermot O’Leary for an in-depth look back at his career to date in the latest instalment of BBC Two’s Reel Stories.

13 hours ago
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Courtney Barnett’s Live Archive

Courtney Barnett has revealed an website of her live music.

1 day ago
Alicia Keys: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Alicia Keys Removes ‘Perfect’ From Her Vocabulary

Alicia Keys felt under pressure to present a perfect image of herself early in her career, but Alicia now believes that being "perfectly imperfect is the magic".

2 days ago
Architects For Those That Wish To Exist
Australian Charts : Architects ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ Debuts At No 1

English metalcore act Architects see their ninth studio album "For Those That Wish to Exist" become their first No.1 album in both Australia and their home country of England this week.

2 days ago
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars Uptown Funk, music news, Noise11.com
Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak Want Silk Sonic To Play At The Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak have pleaded with the Grammy Awards bosses to let their new band Silk Sonic perform at the upcoming ceremony.

3 days ago
Kings Of Leon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon Denies Climate Deniers

Kings of Leon star Caleb Followill has slammed "idiot" climate change deniers.

3 days ago