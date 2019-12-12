Macklemore Is The New Mariah Carey

Macklemore has set out to be the new Mariah Carey and achieved it. His first Christmas song ‘It’s Christmas Time’ is out today.

“Every year around Christmas time I think to myself ‘Just do it Ben. Make the song. You can be the new Mariah Carey’. Well, this year I finally am.”

Macklemore’s ‘It’s Christmas Time’ features UK soul singer Dan Caplen and Macklemore’s daughter Sloane. Macklemore will perform the song on Ellen Wednesday, December 18.

Meantime the old Mariah Carey is getting plenty of mash-ups for Christmas.

With Marilyn Manson:

With Queen:

With Radiohead:

With My Chemical Romance:

