Macklemore Welcomes Third Child - Noise11.com

Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis have welcomed their third child.

Ben ‘Macklemore’ Haggerty and Tricia welcomed a son named Hugo six weeks ago, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon.. this beautiful human came into our lives. He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him… Welcome home Hugo,” she wrote beside a selfie of baby Hugo snuggling up on her chest. “May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine.”

In the comments, Macklemore simply posted a love heart emoji.

Macklemore married Davis in 2015 and they are also parents to two daughters – Sloane, six, and Colette, three.

Davis revealed they were expecting their third child back in April when she posted a selfie of her growing baby belly on her Instagram Stories and simply captioned the shot, “Summer baby.”

Macklemore heaped praise on Davis to mark America’s Mother’s Day in May, writing on Instagram, “You raise our kids with grace, humility, patience, curiosity and humor. You’re sweet yet firm. Your imagination is child like. You listen, teach and somehow remain balanced through it all. You are a hero to all 3 of us. And we just be having hella fun. Happy mother’s day my love. Thank you for choosing us.”

