 Macklemore Welcomes Third Child - Noise11.com
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Macklemore. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Macklemore Welcomes Third Child

by Music-News.com on September 17, 2021

in News

Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis have welcomed their third child.

Ben ‘Macklemore’ Haggerty and Tricia welcomed a son named Hugo six weeks ago, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon.. this beautiful human came into our lives. He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him… Welcome home Hugo,” she wrote beside a selfie of baby Hugo snuggling up on her chest. “May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine.”

In the comments, Macklemore simply posted a love heart emoji.

Macklemore married Davis in 2015 and they are also parents to two daughters – Sloane, six, and Colette, three.

Davis revealed they were expecting their third child back in April when she posted a selfie of her growing baby belly on her Instagram Stories and simply captioned the shot, “Summer baby.”

Macklemore heaped praise on Davis to mark America’s Mother’s Day in May, writing on Instagram, “You raise our kids with grace, humility, patience, curiosity and humor. You’re sweet yet firm. Your imagination is child like. You listen, teach and somehow remain balanced through it all. You are a hero to all 3 of us. And we just be having hella fun. Happy mother’s day my love. Thank you for choosing us.”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Nicki Minaj
Trinidad Health Minister Debunks That Idiot Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s bullshit claim that her brother’s friend got swollen testicles after taking the covid vaccine has wasted the day of Trinidad’s Health Minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh.

3 hours ago
Snow Patrol
Gary Lightbody Confirms New Snow Patrol Is On The Way

As music fans around the UK begin to gear up for this weekend's upcoming Isle of Wight Festival Absolute Radio caught up with lead singer Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol, who are headlining the Saturday night.

10 hours ago
The Amity Affliction
The Amity Affliction Debut New Song ‘Like Love’ For Late Friend SK

The Amity Affliction have a new song ‘Like Love’, written in memory of their late friend SK who passed away after experiencing depression.

1 day ago
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Rivals Kanye West For Title of World’s Greatest Moron

Idiot Nicki Minaj is rivalling Kanye West as World’s Greatest Moron after tweeting that she has been invited to the White House after she stated he cousin got swollen testicles after a Covid jab. (Seriously you cannot make this shit up).

1 day ago
The Cat Empire
The Cat Empire Disband

The Cat Empire have announced their break-up.

1 day ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Comedian Jimmy Carr Is On The Ed Sheeran Album ‘Equals’

Ed Sheeran has revealed Jimmy Carr recorded backing vocals on 'Visiting Hours'.

1 day ago
Nicki Minaj
Dr Anthony Fauci Says Nicki Minaj Covid Claims Are Complete Rubbish

Nicki Minaj’s stupid Covid comment was completely false. Dr Anthony Fauci was asked by Jake Tapper on CNN if there was any evidence of reproductive issues from the Covid vaccine.

2 days ago