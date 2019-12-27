 Madonna Cancels Last Show Of Madame X Tour - Noise11.com
Madonna Madame X

Madonna Madame X

Madonna Cancels Last Show Of Madame X Tour

by Music-News.com on December 28, 2019

in News

Madonna was forced to cancel the final show of her North America tour for her Madame X show on Sunday night because she was in too much pain to perform.

Madonna has been plagued with injuries in recent weeks, cancelling three concerts, and after playing in Miami, Florida on Saturday night she opted not to perform the following night – on doctor’s orders.

“I have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button,” she explained on Instagram.

Sharing a video of a moment in her show, during which Madonna climbs a ladder, she admitted she was in “indescribable pain”.

“As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka on Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, which has been indescribable for the past few days,” the 61-year-old captioned the clip. “With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show (sic). My prayers were answered, And I made it.”

Madonna resumed her tour after cancelling dates in Boston, Massachusetts earlier this month.

“I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!!” she continued in her Christmas message to fans. “However, this time I have to listen to my body and accept that my pain is a warning. I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show.”

Madonna plans to rest for a few weeks before picking up the tour again in Europe next month.

“I spent the last two days with doctors, scans, ultrasounds, X-rays poking and probing and more tears,” the star added. “They (doctors) have made it very clear to me that if l am to continue my tour – I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body.

“Things have got to change. And they will because MADAME X. is a fighter!! Happy Holidays to Everyone.”
It’s not clear what is causing her pain, but reports suggest a bad knee is behind Madonna’s problems.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Drummer Roger Taylor Awarded The OBE

Queen’s Roger Taylor has received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Queen’s annual New Years Honours list.

29 mins ago
Don Imus
US Radio Legend Don Imus Dies At Age 79

Radio shock jock pioneer Don Imus has died in Texas at age 79.

2 hours ago
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Olivia Newton-John Made Dame In New Years Honours

Olivia Newton-John has been awarded the title Dame in the Queen’s New Years Honours list.

5 hours ago
George Michael, photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
George Michael’s Sister Dies At Age 55 On Third Anniversary of his Death

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou has died on the third anniversary of her brother’s death. She was 55.

8 hours ago
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey Pleads For The Return Of Stolen Mementos

Lana Del Rey has appealed for the safe return of artwork and "family mementos".

15 hours ago
Steve Nieve, Deni Blues 2014, Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Steve Nieve To Perform The Songs Of Elvis Costello In The USA

Steve Nieve has three ‘Steve Nieve Plays Elvis Costello’ shows planned for California in January.

3 days ago
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Iron Maiden Release ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Video Game

Iron Maiden have created a ‘Legacy of the Beast’ video game to fill in your holiday free time.

3 days ago