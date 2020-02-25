Madonna Fans Furious After Three Hour Show Delay

Madonna’s Madame X Show in Paris was delayed by three hours on Saturday after the production was hit with “unforeseen technical problems”.

Madonna is currently in the midst of a 12-night residency at the city’s Le Grand Rex, but was three hours late when she took to the stage this weekend due to production issues.

According to editors at French site RTL, a technician claimed the performance was delayed due to certain decorations for the tour not being compatible with the concert’s venue.

The publication also reported the show eventually ended at 2:15 am on Sunday morning, leaving many of the 2,800 fans in attendance struggling to travel home.

Disgruntled fans took to social media, insisting the 61-year-old did not perform until midnight, when she was due to hit the stage more than three hours earlier.

“How could you be more disrespectful to your fans? Several shows cancelled without any reasons (we still had to pay for our plane tickets to go to Paris, thank you very much) and now you start your show 4 hours late… Your behaviour is a shame! You shouldn’t sing anymore…” wrote one user.

“Does @Madonna know that her fans have a life, are parents who have their children babysat to come and see her?” wrote another fan, while a third added: “Three hours late is unacceptable for a queen like you. We have schedules to respect in Paris.”

The Madame X Tour has proved problematic for the star, with Madonna cancelling shows in cities including New York, Los Angeles, and London earlier on in the tour, which kicked off in September. The final show takes place on 11 March.

