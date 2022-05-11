Madonna Is Selling NFTs For Charity - Noise11.com

Madonna is selling three Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) at auction on Wednesday.

Madonna will release her NFT collection for charity, with the proceeds from their sale going directly to the Voices of Children and the City of Joy organisations and Black Mama’s Bail Out initiative.

The collection, titled Mother Of Creation, was made with digital artist Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple.

The tokens are three videos, which “represent a different form of birth in our contemporary world”, according to a press release.

In each video, Madonna plays the role of creator. The videos are titled Mother Of Nature, Mother Of Evolution, and Mother Of Technology.

Mother of Nature features the pop star giving birth to a tree, while Mother Of Evolution includes lyrics from Madonna’s song Justify My Love and original music by Igor Bardykin, reports NME.

In a statement, Madonna said of the collection, “When Mike and I decided to collaborate on this project a year ago, I was excited to have the opportunity to share my vision of the world as a mother and an artist with Mike’s own unique point of view. It’s been an amazing journey building this together from an intellectual idea to an emotional story, giving birth to art.

“I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity. Most importantly we wanted to use this opportunity to benefit mothers and children who are most in need right now.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

