Madonna Slammed For Vile Coronavirus Comment

Madonna has come under fire from fans for calling the coronavirus “the great equalizer” while naked in a bathtub.

The 61-year-old decided to address fans and followers about the pandemic from her bathtub, naked and surrounded by candles.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19,” she preaches in a video posted on social media. “It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are. How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equalizer…

“What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways… Like I used to say at the end of (song) Human Nature every night, ‘If the ship goes down, we’re all going down together’.”

Even Madonna’s most adoring fans took aim at the strange video, with one commentator stating: “Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we’re not equal. We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticize nothing of this tragedy (sic).”

Another devotee added: “You sure about that? Covid testing… the rich and famous seem to be getting tested without any issues… ahem.”

While another wrote: “Stop it Madonna. I love ya girl but stop.”

