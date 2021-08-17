Madonna To Mark 40th Anniversary With Reissues Of Entire Catalogue - Noise11.com

2022 is a benchmark year for Madonna. Her debut single ‘Everybody’ was released in October 1982. Madonna has resigned with Warner Music Group, taken her entire catalogue including the last three Universal albums to Warner, and will expand and reissue the entire catalogue as she marks the 40th anniversary of her first music.

Madonna said in a statement, “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

The reissues will include all Madonna albums including Madonna, Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, and Ray of Light as well as her three most recent studio albums, MDNA, Rebel Heart, and Madame X, which will join the Warner catalog beginning in 2025.

Madonna manager Guy Oseary said, “Over the past 30 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to meet and spend time with many of Madonna’s incredible fans, and this new partnership will bring to fruition what so many of them have been patiently waiting for: a celebration of her groundbreaking catalogue. My partner Sara Zambreno and I are working closely with Warner Music Group to bring new life to these iconic works.”

The Madonna catalogue roll-out is yet to be announced.

