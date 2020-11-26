Madonna Trends On Twitter Today Because, You Know, Maradona Died - Noise11.com

Madonna woke up to find she had died today after the death of soccer player Diego Maradona sent Madonna fans (who obviously aren’t all that smart) freaking out thinking their hero had died.
To be certain, Madonna is not dead. To be certain, Maradona is.
Diego Maradona died from a heart attack after saying it didn’t feel well. Two weeks ago he was being treated for a brain bleed.
The 60-year old soccer star had breakfast with his nephew and went to lie down. A nurse who was with him following his hospital release could not revive him. He had suffered a massive heart attack.
Not long after the news of the death of Maradona, Madonna started to trend on Twitter with fans mistaking one for the other.