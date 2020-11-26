Madonna Trends On Twitter Today Because, You Know, Maradona Died - Noise11.com

Madonna woke up to find she had died today after the death of soccer player Diego Maradona sent Madonna fans (who obviously aren’t all that smart) freaking out thinking their hero had died.

To be certain, Madonna is not dead. To be certain, Maradona is.

Diego Maradona died from a heart attack after saying it didn’t feel well. Two weeks ago he was being treated for a brain bleed.

The 60-year old soccer star had breakfast with his nephew and went to lie down. A nurse who was with him following his hospital release could not revive him. He had suffered a massive heart attack.

Not long after the news of the death of Maradona, Madonna started to trend on Twitter with fans mistaking one for the other.

RIP to Madonna, that amazing player 😔 His god’s hand made me feel like a virgin pic.twitter.com/F0qBiVcBPS — Le French Neolib 🌐 😈 (@LeNeolib) November 25, 2020

Oh shit fucking gold Morrison getting Madonna mixed up with the death of Maradona of soccer fame,fucking brilliant😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L07Ms3gKxp — Ashley Greene (@dazzaroo54) November 26, 2020

[🚨⚠️] BREAKING: At the age of 62 , American singer and "Queen of pop" Madonna has been found alive in her house enjoying life pic.twitter.com/GB64bJ2zmj — Billion 🇧🇼 🦍 (@BillionMcfc) November 25, 2020

Maradona on the left has passed away, Madonna on the right still alive. clear? pic.twitter.com/Wc9a176g4V — Dr FarUK Ay (@ladyNurban) November 25, 2020

Madonna logging into Twitter to find out that she has died. pic.twitter.com/8WmeQ0Mex2 — christine (@witchyjmn) November 25, 2020

