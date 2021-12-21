 Madonna Working On A New Version of 'Frozen' - Noise11.com
Madonna Working On A New Version of ‘Frozen’

by Music-News.com on December 22, 2021

Madonna is back in the studio and will be releasing new music next year, and one track may be a re-recording of her hit ‘Frozen’.

Madonna teased her 17m Instagram followers by letting them know she was in the studio alongside Swae Lee and Lauren D’Elia amongst others as they recorded “surprises for the new year.”

She captioned her post: “So great to be back in the studio making Music again. Surprises in the New Year @swaelee @laurendelia @jozzy @burberry.”(sic).

Madonna is reportedly re-recording her hit song ‘Frozen’ with the 28-year-old star after the song had a resurgence in popularity due to a viral remix on TikTok.

A source told The Sun: “Madonna has always been an artist who has adapted and moved with the times, which is why she is still proving popular after almost 40 years. The remix [of ‘Frozen’] has been used on loads of TikTok videos and she is hoping that by getting Swae Lee involved it will help the song reach new audiences.”

The song appeared originally appeared on her album ‘Ray of Light’, which has sold in excess of 16 million copies since its release in 1998.

The source added: “It has been a bit of a scramble to get things sorted but they ideally want to get it out as soon as possible.”

Swae Lee – who worked with Madge on her last studio album ‘Madame X’ – previously spoke of his “excitement” at getting to collaborate with the Queen of Pop.

He told Variety: “I was very excited when Madonna approached me,” he said. “It was dope to hear that she loved MY music, you know what I’m saying?.”

