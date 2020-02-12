 Mallrat Upgrades Shows To Theatre Tour - Noise11.com
Mallrat

Mallrat

Mallrat Upgrades Shows To Theatre Tour

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2020

in News

Brisbane’s Grace Shaw (aka Mallrat) has announced an Australian headline tour playing in theatres.

Mallrat began to impact with fans with her fifth single ‘Better’. That and the follow-up ‘UFO’ (feat. Allday) were certified Gold.

2018’s ‘Groceries’ went Platinum.

MALLRAT 2020 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

For tickets and info, head to lilmallrat.com

Fan Pre Sale – Tuesday 18th February – 1:00pm – AEDT
General Pre Sale – Thursday 20th February – 1:00pm – AEDT

Friday 15th May 2020 – Downtown, Adelaide, SA (AA)
Saturday 16th May 2020 – Metro City, Perth, WA (18+)
Saturday 23rd May 2020 – The Forum, Melbourne, VIC (18+)
Friday 29th May 2020 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (LIC AA)
Saturday 6th June 2020 – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD (U18)
Saturday 6th June 2020 – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD (18+)

