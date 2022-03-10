Mansionair Return With ‘Happiness, Guaranteed’ - Noise11.com

Mansionair will premiere ‘Happiness, Guaranteed’ on 29 April, their second album.

The first ‘Shadowboxer’ was released in 2019.

In a socials statement the band said, Okay okay, we’ve had to keep this quiet for a little while but…. AT LAST we can finally get our Aussie shows on the road. Thank you…thank you…thank you to those who held their tickets, it’s seriously gonna be well worth the wait”.

Mansionair Australian dates are:

Friday 13 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Saturday 14 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 20 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 28 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

