 Mariah Carey Estranged Brother Sues Over Memoir - Noise11.com
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls

Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls

Mariah Carey Estranged Brother Sues Over Memoir

by Music-News.com on March 4, 2021

in News

Mariah Carey is facing another family legal dispute after her estranged brother filed suit over allegations made in her memoir.

Morgan Carey claimed his superstar sister falsely painted him as a violent man in her 2020 autobiography, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, in which the singer described a struggle between him and their father, which sparked a call to the police.

According to court papers obtained by TMZ, Mariah wrote in the book: “It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room.”

She added: “I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too.”

The singer also recalled an incident in which Morgan is accused of shoving their mum against a wall: “Suddenly there was a loud, sharp noise, like an actual gunshot. My brother had pushed my mother with such force that her body slammed into the wall, making a loud cracking sound.”

Morgan insists he never physically fought with their dad when Mariah was a child and disputes her account of the alleged attack on their mum because there are many witnesses who can attest to the “deep affection” mother and son share.

He also argues Mariah contradicts her own claims by later recalling how their mum once said: “Morgan is the only one I love.”

Morgan is seeking undisclosed damages for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress from the Hero hitmaker, whose representatives have yet to comment on the lawsuit.

The news emerges a month after their sister, Alison Carey, also sued Mariah for emotional distress for comments made in the memoir, demanding at least $1.25 million (£894,000) in compensation.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Cure vocalist and guitarist Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 12 August 2007.
Robert Smith Is Selling Original Artwork for Heart Research

Robert Smith, of alternative rock band The Cure, is selling off prints of his original artwork to raise money for Heart Research UK.

10 hours ago
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
There Is A Janet Jackson Doco In the Works

Janet Jackson is the latest pop superstar to get the documentary treatment.

11 hours ago
Michael Spibey of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Badloves Get On Board A Vinyl Tour

The Badloves will head around Australia to support the first ever vinyl release of their classic ‘Get On Board’ album.

13 hours ago
Ian Brown of The Stone Roses - image By Ros O'Gorman
Ian Brown Exits Festival Over Covid Passport Rule

Ian Brown has pulled out of a festival because he refuses to accept vaccination proof as a condition for entry.

14 hours ago
Michael Gudinski photo by Ros OGorman
Bruce Springsteen Dedicates ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’ To Michael Gudinski

Bruce Springsteen has dedicated his song ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’ to Mushroom Group boss Michael Gudinski, who passed away on Tuesday 2 March 2021 at age 68.

1 day ago
Blondie Against All Odds
Blondie The Comic Book Is On The Way

Blondie’s first comic book ‘Blondie: Against The Odds’ is coming soon.

2 days ago
Tim Booth of James
James Have A New Album

James will release 'All The Colours of You', their follow-up to 2018's 'Living in Extraordinary Times' on June 4.

2 days ago